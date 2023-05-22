Game 48: Giants at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM Central Time

TV: Bally Sports North, FS1

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: McCovey Choronicles

The Minnesota Twins lost a pair of series in California in disappointing fashion over the past week and are no doubt happy to be back at the friendly confines of Target Field.

The Twins’ recent losses have all followed an eerily similar blueprint: strong starting pitching, shaky bullpen work, and plenty of chances to score but not nearly enough conversions to runs on the board.

Now, the Giants, another middle-of-the-pack team, come to town. Minnesota will start Baily Ober, who looks to continue his extremely strong start to the season. Ober is 3-0 with a 1.78 ERA and threw six innings of one-run ball at Dodger Stadium last week. The Giants will go with opener John Brebbia, who has already appeared in 21 games this year and will start his third contest of the season.

Also of note: Byron Buxton is back in the lineup after leaving Saturday’s game with knee tightness, sitting out Sunday, and getting Monday off.

Enjoy Monday night baseball!