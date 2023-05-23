Giants 4, Twins 3: Bullpen squanders early lead

The Twins jumped out to an early lead in this one, thanks to Byron Buxton’s two run blast in the first inning. That was his 10th homer on the season. Michael A. Taylor chipped in a run with his 6th homer of the season in the 5th inning, giving the Twins a 3-0 lead.

Sonny Gray was shutting out the Giants through 5 innings, but trouble started in the 6th. Gray walked the leadoff batter, then gave up a double and another walk to load the bases with nobody out. Jovani Moran was brought in to try to put out the fire. He got Casey Schmitt to fly out to center, and Wilmer Flores to strike out, but walked Patrick Bailey to force in the Giants’ first run. Brock Stewart was brought in, and he also walked a run in, before striking out Lamonte Wade Jr. to end the inning.

Jorge Lopez allowed a 2-run homer to Michael Conforto in the 7th, letting the Giants take a 4-3 lead.

Meanwhile, Alex Cobb was able to be efficient and put himself in position to win despite the 3 runs allowed earlier, tossing 7 innings tonight. Griffin Jax gave up a couple singles but struck out 3 in a scoreless 8th inning of work.

In the 9th, the Twins only managed a hit-by-pitch and three strikeouts, ending the game at 4-3. Twins fall to 25-24, and will look to not get swept tomorrow.

Studs:

Byron Buxton: 2-4, HR, 2 RBI, SB

Michael A. Taylor: 1-3, HR

Sonny Gray: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 6 K

Duds:

Kirilloff, Julien, Castro: All 0-4

Jovani Moran, Brock Stewart: Walking in runs is bad.