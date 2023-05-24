Game 50: Giants at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know Thine Enemy: McCovey Chronicles

(There mayn’t be much of a reason to sing right now, but I’ll try.)

The problem is evident once more importantly

The answer's unclear with games at half a century

So many questions that each fan can now decree

It just takes fifty games to see the struggle

It may not really be our habit to be rude

Ever more our hope is fleeting, trust is lost, and faith subdued

Must we defeat ourselves in the eyes of fans who've booed?

Cause it's been fifty games to see the struggle

Fifty games to feed the muddle

We say, wind up and throw, Joe,

Rest and relax, Jax

You get out of your head, Ed

Make reasons to smile.

Never get stuck, Buck

You don't need to have luck suck

Just hit it in style, Kyle

Make reasons to smile

Just wind up and throw, Joe,

Rest and relax, Jax

You get out of your head, Ed

You make reasons to smile.

Never get stuck, Buck

You don’t need to have luck suck

Just hit it in style, Kyle

Make reasons to smile

It’s far from pleasing to be always fighting pain

I wish there was some excitement that could feed the hyped-up train

We’d all appreciate that, but someone’d best explain

About these fifty games

.500’s not the place this team would like to be

We all believe no one wants to rest on mediocrity

But still we’re missing any feeling like the joys of ecstasy

Because these fifty games have been a struggle

Fifty games can lead to trouble

So just wind up and throw, Joe,

Rest and relax, Jax

You get out of your head, Ed

You make reasons to smile.

Never get stuck, Buck

You don’t need to have luck suck

Just hit it in style, Kyle

Make reasons to smile

Wind up and throw, Joe,

Rest and relax, Jax

You get out of your head, Ed

You make reasons to smile.

Never get stuck, Buck

You don’t need to have luck suck

Just hit it in style, Kyle

Make reasons to smile