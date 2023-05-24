Game 50: Giants at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know Thine Enemy: McCovey Chronicles
(There mayn’t be much of a reason to sing right now, but I’ll try.)
The problem is evident once more importantly
The answer's unclear with games at half a century
So many questions that each fan can now decree
It just takes fifty games to see the struggle
It may not really be our habit to be rude
Ever more our hope is fleeting, trust is lost, and faith subdued
Must we defeat ourselves in the eyes of fans who've booed?
Cause it's been fifty games to see the struggle
Fifty games to feed the muddle
We say, wind up and throw, Joe,
Rest and relax, Jax
You get out of your head, Ed
Make reasons to smile.
Never get stuck, Buck
You don't need to have luck suck
Just hit it in style, Kyle
Make reasons to smile
Just wind up and throw, Joe,
Rest and relax, Jax
You get out of your head, Ed
You make reasons to smile.
Never get stuck, Buck
You don’t need to have luck suck
Just hit it in style, Kyle
Make reasons to smile
It’s far from pleasing to be always fighting pain
I wish there was some excitement that could feed the hyped-up train
We’d all appreciate that, but someone’d best explain
About these fifty games
.500’s not the place this team would like to be
We all believe no one wants to rest on mediocrity
But still we’re missing any feeling like the joys of ecstasy
Because these fifty games have been a struggle
Fifty games can lead to trouble
So just wind up and throw, Joe,
Rest and relax, Jax
You get out of your head, Ed
You make reasons to smile.
Never get stuck, Buck
You don’t need to have luck suck
Just hit it in style, Kyle
Make reasons to smile
Wind up and throw, Joe,
Rest and relax, Jax
You get out of your head, Ed
You make reasons to smile.
Never get stuck, Buck
You don’t need to have luck suck
Just hit it in style, Kyle
Make reasons to smile
Loading comments...