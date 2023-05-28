Game 53: Blue Jays at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Today's Lineups BLUE JAYS TWINS George Springer - RF Joey Gallo - 1B Bo Bichette - SS Edouard Julien - 2B Vladimir Guerrero - 1B Carlos Correa - SS Brandon Belt - DH Byron Buxton - DH Matt Chapman - 3B Alex Kirilloff - LF Whit Merrifield - LF Willi Castro - CF Daulton Varsho - CF Matt Wallner - RF Alejandro Kirk - C Kyle Farmer - 3B Cavan Biggio - 2B Christian Vazquez - C Jose Berrios - RHP Bailey Ober - RHP

I have exactly three life experiences with our benevolent neighbor to the north:

As a young child living in Roseau, MN my parents took me across the border—basically walking distance—to visit the Winnipeg Zoo. Apparently I befriended a fawn...

Grid View Definitive proof that EVERYONE wore athletic socks in the 1980s

2. As a slightly-older child, one of my favorite pro wrestlers was Bret “Hitman” Hart of Calgary fame. If you are a fan of 80s/90s professional wrestling in the slightest, read this book and/or watch this documentary on the fascinating career of Bret and the Hart family.

(Why isn’t this Ed Julien’s walkup music?!)

3. In the mid-2000s I went on a fly-in fishing excursion to Northern Canada. Beautiful country to be sure, but I never quite caught the MN fishing bug despite calling the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. It probably didn’t help that we had to do some portaging, I almost fell out of the boat, and I didn’t reel in any wall-hangers.

That wraps it up for my Canadian sojourns. Today, Julien (on the field) & Justin Morneau (in the booth) will salute both the Maple Leaf and Stars & Stripes prior to facing off against old friend Jose Berrios in hopes of a series victory.