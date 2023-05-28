Game 53: Blue Jays at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Bluebird Banter
Today's Lineups
|BLUE JAYS
|TWINS
|George Springer - RF
|Joey Gallo - 1B
|Bo Bichette - SS
|Edouard Julien - 2B
|Vladimir Guerrero - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Brandon Belt - DH
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Matt Chapman - 3B
|Alex Kirilloff - LF
|Whit Merrifield - LF
|Willi Castro - CF
|Daulton Varsho - CF
|Matt Wallner - RF
|Alejandro Kirk - C
|Kyle Farmer - 3B
|Cavan Biggio - 2B
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Jose Berrios - RHP
|Bailey Ober - RHP
I have exactly three life experiences with our benevolent neighbor to the north:
- As a young child living in Roseau, MN my parents took me across the border—basically walking distance—to visit the Winnipeg Zoo. Apparently I befriended a fawn...
2. As a slightly-older child, one of my favorite pro wrestlers was Bret “Hitman” Hart of Calgary fame. If you are a fan of 80s/90s professional wrestling in the slightest, read this book and/or watch this documentary on the fascinating career of Bret and the Hart family.
(Why isn’t this Ed Julien’s walkup music?!)
3. In the mid-2000s I went on a fly-in fishing excursion to Northern Canada. Beautiful country to be sure, but I never quite caught the MN fishing bug despite calling the Land of 10,000 Lakes home. It probably didn’t help that we had to do some portaging, I almost fell out of the boat, and I didn’t reel in any wall-hangers.
That wraps it up for my Canadian sojourns. Today, Julien (on the field) & Justin Morneau (in the booth) will salute both the Maple Leaf and Stars & Stripes prior to facing off against old friend Jose Berrios in hopes of a series victory.
