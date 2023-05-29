Game 54: Twins at Astros

First Pitch: 3:10 PM Central Time

TV: Bally Sports North, MLBN (out-of-market)

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Crawfish Boxes

The Minnesota Twins have lost four consecutive series. I like to call it the reverse Ron Gardenhire, who made it known that winning series was his primary focus — so much so that it seemed like he practically punted getaway days nearly every time the Twins started a series with two straight wins. But I digress.

Over the weekend, the Twins won a slugfest on Saturday by a score of 9-7. But it was sandwiched by a pair of losses during which Rocco Baldelli’s squad combined to score a single run.

The Twins are still in first place by a game over the Detroit Tigers, but they’re also only a game above .500. There’s been some misfortune, from shoddy umpiring to untimely wind gusts to typical, bad baseball luck. It’s partly reflected in the Twins’ +42 run differential, which would actually be second in the A.L. East and fourth in the entire American League.

Still, wins are what matter, and Rocco’s crew has not come by enough of them lately. Now, they’re in Texas to take on Dusty Baker’s Houston Astros, who are 10 games above the .500 mark.

Royce Lewis will make his much-awaited return on Memorial Day afternoon. Max Kepler is back, too, while Byron Buxton takes a rest day after a rough weekend at the plate. Sonny Gray takes the hill with a sparkling 1.82 ERA and will face off against J.P. France, who has a 3.43 ERA across four starts and allowed just one run to the Milwaukee Brewers last time out.

Enjoy afternoon baseball!