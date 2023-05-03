 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 31: Twins at White Sox

The Twins start their six game road trip in Chicago.

By Benjamin Jones
/ new
Cleveland Guardians v Minnesota Twins Photo by David Berding/Getty Images

First Pitch: 6:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

The White Sox’s long, national nightmare is over as they finally won back to back games for the first time this season (lmao). Minnesota Man Louie Varland will try to keep it from 3 as he matches up with last year’s AL Cy Young runner up Dylan Cease.

I’m feeling spicy so I’ll give you a pregame prediction too: Varland complete game shutout coming. Check back in to see exactly how wrong I am!

Today's Lineups

TWINS WHITE SOX
Max Kepler - RF Tim Anderson - SS
Jorge Polanco - 2B Andrew Benintendi - LF
Carlos Correa - SS Andrew Vaughn - 1B
Byron Buxton - DH Eloy Jimenez - DH
Trevor Larnach - LF Luis Robert - CF
Joey Gallo - 1B Gavin Sheets - RF
Nick Gordon - CF Yasmani Grandal - C
Willi Castro - 3B Jake Burger - 3B
Ryan Jeffers - C Elvis Andrus - 2B
Louie Varland - RHP Dylan Cease - RHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...