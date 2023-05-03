Game 31: Twins at White Sox

First Pitch: 6:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: South Side Sox

The White Sox’s long, national nightmare is over as they finally won back to back games for the first time this season (lmao). Minnesota Man Louie Varland will try to keep it from 3 as he matches up with last year’s AL Cy Young runner up Dylan Cease.

I’m feeling spicy so I’ll give you a pregame prediction too: Varland complete game shutout coming. Check back in to see exactly how wrong I am!