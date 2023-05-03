Game 31: Twins at White Sox

First Pitch: 6:10 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: South Side Sox
The White Sox’s long, national nightmare is over as they finally won back to back games for the first time this season (lmao). Minnesota Man Louie Varland will try to keep it from 3 as he matches up with last year’s AL Cy Young runner up Dylan Cease.
I’m feeling spicy so I’ll give you a pregame prediction too: Varland complete game shutout coming. Check back in to see exactly how wrong I am!
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|WHITE SOX
|Max Kepler - RF
|Tim Anderson - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Luis Robert - CF
|Joey Gallo - 1B
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Nick Gordon - CF
|Yasmani Grandal - C
|Willi Castro - 3B
|Jake Burger - 3B
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Elvis Andrus - 2B
|Louie Varland - RHP
|Dylan Cease - RHP
