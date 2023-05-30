Astros 5, Twins 1: Another boring game

Joe Ryan hadn’t allowed a home run in his last 6 starts, but tonight the Astros hit 2 off of him. They both came in the 2nd inning, one a solo shot from Alex Bregman, the other a 2-run blast from Chas McCormick.

It wasn’t just home runs, though, as the Astros tacked on 2 more runs in the 3rd. An RBI single from Bregman and a sac fly from Jose Abreu made it a 5-0 game.

Meanwhile the Twins bats were, and stop me if you’ve heard this before, struggling to get anything going against Houston starter Brandon Bielak. They didn’t get their first run until the 5th inning, when Christian Vazquez drove in Royce Lewis from 2nd with a single.

Cole Sands, Jovani Moran, and Griffin Jax combined to throw 4 shutout innings to keep the game within reach. While there were a couple potential rallies later in the game, they fizzled out without any runs crossing the plate, giving us the final of 5-1 Astros.

Studs:

Alex Kirilloff: 1-2, 2 BB

Christian Vazquez: 2-4, RBI

Cole Sands: 2.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Duds:

Joe Ryan: 4.0 IP, 4 H, 5 ER, 3 BB, 6 K, 2 HR

Max Kepler: 0-4, 2 K

Byron Buxton: 0-3, GIDP

Carlos Correa: 1-4, GIDP, 2 K

