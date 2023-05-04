Game 32: Twins at White Sox

I was taking a lunch break and noticed nobody was doing this so enjoy
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|WHITE SOX
|Max Kepler - RF
|Andrew Benintendi - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Andrew Vaughn - 1B
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Eloy Jimenez - DH
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Gavin Sheets - RF
|Donovan Solano - 1B
|Luis Robert - CF
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Hanser Alberto - 3B
|Joey Gallo - LF
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Lenyn Sosa - 2B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Seby Zavala - C
|Pablo Lopez - RHP
|Lucas Giolito - RHP
go twims go
