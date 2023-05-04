 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 32: Twins at White Sox

quickie gamethread

By James Fillmore
Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox
may this not happen again
Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

I was taking a lunch break and noticed nobody was doing this so enjoy

Today's Lineups

TWINS WHITE SOX
Max Kepler - RF Andrew Benintendi - LF
Carlos Correa - SS Andrew Vaughn - 1B
Byron Buxton - DH Eloy Jimenez - DH
Jorge Polanco - 2B Gavin Sheets - RF
Donovan Solano - 1B Luis Robert - CF
Jose Miranda - 3B Hanser Alberto - 3B
Joey Gallo - LF Elvis Andrus - SS
Christian Vazquez - C Lenyn Sosa - 2B
Michael Taylor - CF Seby Zavala - C
Pablo Lopez - RHP Lucas Giolito - RHP

go twims go

