Guardians 4, Twins 3: Alcala cab home

To unwrap this loss, let us put situations in terms of how big a hole the Twins were in throughout the game.

4th inning: Sonny Gray, shutting out the Guardians through three, starts by walking Amed Rosario. Rosario takes off for second and Jose Ramirez sends a grounder to first; Donovan Solano can’t glove it and Rosario makes it all the way to third. Josh Naylor sends one to Jose Miranda at third; Miranda also mishandles it, then misses a tag on Ramirez coming around to third. Rocco Baldelli argues with third base umpire Dan Iassogna (which I keep reading as Dan Lasagna) and gets tossed. Josh Bell singles in Ramirez, and a loss of control leads to two walks, scoring Naylor. CLE 3 MIN 0 - BIG HOLE

6th inning: KEPLER POWER, as a two-run Maximum Kepling cuts the deficit to one. Ryan Jeffers almost clears the wall but comes up just shy and ends up with a flyout. CLE 3 MIN 2 - SMALL DIVOT

7th inning: CORREA TIES IT UP WITH A DONG! CLE 3 MIN 3 NO-HOLES WONDER BREAD

Bottom of 7th inning: With two outs, Jorge Alcala hurls one to Steven Kwan, and Kwan lumbers it over the fence. CLE 4 MIN 3 I AM A DWARF AND I’M DIGGING A HOLE

Rest of game: A combination of Trevor Stephan, Sam Hentges, and Emmanuel Clase keeps the Twins quiet. CLE 4 MIN 3 SIX FEET UNDER

ALSO THE SERIES IS NOW TIED

WIM TWIMS TOMORROW

STUDS:

3B Jose Miranda’s bat: 2-4

RF Max Kepler, SS Carlos Correa: key dinger apiece

MGR Rocco Baldelli: I love a fiery ejection

DUDS:

3B Jose Miranda’s glove: multiple misplays

RP Jorge Alcala: only gave up one hit but it was a doozy

MGR Rocco Baldelli: could’ve been fierier

COMMENT OF THE GAME goes to Uncle Lincoln for also calling the umpire “Dan Lasagna.”

Twins will take or drop the series tomorrow at 12:40. See you then.