Game 35: Twins at Guardians

First Pitch: 12:40 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Know Thine Enemy: Covering the Corner

Today's Lineups TWINS GUARDIANS Max Kepler - RF Steven Kwan - LF Carlos Correa - SS Myles Straw - CF Jorge Polanco - 2B Jose Ramirez - 3B Byron Buxton - DH Josh Naylor - 1B Alex Kirilloff - 1B Josh Bell - DH Joey Gallo - LF Andres Gimenez - 2B Jose Miranda - 3B Gabriel Arias - SS Nick Gordon - CF Will Brennan - RF Christian Vazquez - C Cam Gallagher - C Joe Ryan - RHP Cal Quantrill - RHP

Last night, I attended my 6-year-old niece’s dance recital. She did great! Nothing better than supporting the arts—with an added bonus of it being a well-produced, private operation filled with musical talent of all kinds.

Anyway, it got me thinking about which Minnesota Twins would be the best dancers. In the 1990s, Kent “Twinkle Toes” Hrbek and Jack “Rump Shaker” Morris sort of stole the show...

The obvious contemporary answer is of course Max Kepler—conqueror of Progressive Field—whose parents were both quite literally ballet dancers in their native Germany. It’s little wonder he can look so graceful patrolling right fields across the nation.

Jose Miranda seems another slam-dunk, bust-a-move candidate. You’d think he’d have learned something from cousin Lin-Manuel.

A potential dark horse hip cat? Joey Gallo and those cat-like reflexes.

I also wouldn’t necessarily count out today’s starting pitcher Joe Ryan, who seems like the type of dude that does just about everything well.

Of course, the pinnacle of Twins synchronous steps had to have been Brian Dozier & Torii Hunter in the great postgame victory dance party season of 2015...

Can Minnesota boogie, hope, jive, rhumba, swing, tap, twist, or plie their way to a series victory in Cleveland this afternoon? Let’s find out together!