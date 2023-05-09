 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 36: Padres at Twins

The Twins try to get the bats going as they start a homestand against San Diego.

By SooFoo Fan
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Today's Lineups

PADRES TWINS
Fernando Tatis - RF Max Kepler - RF
Jake Cronenworth - 1B Carlos Correa - SS
Manny Machado - 3B Byron Buxton - DH
Juan Soto - LF Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Xander Bogaerts - SS Jorge Polanco - 2B
Matt Carpenter - DH Jose Miranda - 3B
Ha-Seong Kim - 2B Joey Gallo - LF
Trent Grisham - CF Christian Vazquez - C
Austin Nola - C Michael Taylor - CF
Michael Wacha - RHP Louie Varland - RHP

