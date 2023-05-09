Game 36: Padres at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Gaslamp Ball
Today's Lineups
|PADRES
|TWINS
|Fernando Tatis - RF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Jake Cronenworth - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Manny Machado - 3B
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Juan Soto - LF
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Xander Bogaerts - SS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Matt Carpenter - DH
|Jose Miranda - 3B
|Ha-Seong Kim - 2B
|Joey Gallo - LF
|Trent Grisham - CF
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Austin Nola - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Michael Wacha - RHP
|Louie Varland - RHP
