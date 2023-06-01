 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 57: Guardians at Twins

The Battle of the Worst Division

By Tawny Jarvi
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 6:40 PM
TV: Bankruptcy Sports North
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know Thine Enemy: Covering the Corner

Finally a game on a Thursday!

Today's Lineups

GUARDIANS TWINS
Steven Kwan - LF Jorge Polanco - 2B
Amed Rosario - SS Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Jose Ramirez - 3B Carlos Correa - SS
Andres Gimenez - 2B Byron Buxton - DH
Josh Bell - DH Max Kepler - RF
Gabriel Arias - 1B Royce Lewis - 3B
Will Brennan - RF Joey Gallo - LF
Mike Zunino - C Michael Taylor - CF
Myles Straw - CF Christian Vazquez - C
Tanner Bibee - RHP Pablo Lopez - RHP

