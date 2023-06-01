Game 57: Guardians at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know Thine Enemy: Covering the Corner
Finally a game on a Thursday!
Today's Lineups
|GUARDIANS
|TWINS
|Steven Kwan - LF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Amed Rosario - SS
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Jose Ramirez - 3B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Andres Gimenez - 2B
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Josh Bell - DH
|Max Kepler - RF
|Gabriel Arias - 1B
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Will Brennan - RF
|Joey Gallo - LF
|Mike Zunino - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Myles Straw - CF
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Tanner Bibee - RHP
|Pablo Lopez - RHP
