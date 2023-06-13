Twins 7, Brewers 5: Correa walks off the Brewers

A two-run double and a two-run homer by Christian Yelich was enough offense for the Brewers to beat the Twins tonight, until the 9th inning.

Pablo Lopez sat down the first six batters tonight, but ran into problems in the 3rd inning. A walk and a single started the inning, with Yelich driving both in on a double. Rowdy Tellez followed that up with an RBI single to make it a 3-0 game.

In a rare sequence of events, the Twins answered back in the bottom of the 3rd. Michael A. Taylor singled, then Edouard Julien doubled. Donovan Solano hit an RBI single, then Carlos Correa grounded out for an RBI for a second run.

Other than the 3rd inning, Pablo López was lights out tonight, his final line was: 6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO. José De León entered the game in the 7th for the Twins.

In the 7th, Yelich launched his 2-run homer to make the score 5-2. In the bottom half, Kyle Farmer hit a solo shot to left to make it 5-3.

In the bottom of the 8th the Twins had a good rally going, but Joey Gallo struck out looking with the bases loaded and 2 outs.

In the ninth, Taylor led off with a solo blast to center to make it a 1 run game. Then Julien took a walk and was pinch ran for by Willi Castro. Castro stole 2nd, then Solano singled to tie the game at 5 a piece. Finally, Carlos Correa blasted a 2-run homer to left to walk off the game! That's his first career walk-off home run, and undoubtedly his signature moment as a Twin so far.

Devin Williams had only given up 1 ER in 21.2 IP prior to tonight, he gave up 4 ER in the 9th tonight. Incredible.

For the first time since April, I got to write a recap about a Twins win, this feels great.

Studs:

Carlos Correa: Walk off homer, duh.

Donovan Solano: 2-5, 2 RBI

Edouard Julien: 2-4

Kyle Farmer: 2-3, HR

Michael A. Taylor: 2-4, HR

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!