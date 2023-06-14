Game 68: Brewers at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know Thine Enemy: Brew Crew Ball (whose game thread last night had over 500 comments, c’mon Twinkie Towners, we’ve got to do better than that)

(We’re going country today.)

Well, we showed our chops with a well-swung bat,

Got a walk-off win in our habitat.

But now it’s Wednesday afternoon,

And those Brewers’ advance we must repugn.

We had our Tuesday evening fun

In a miracle finish, but no one’s done.

We’ll be meeting for a second day;

Let’s beat Milwaukee, go on our way.

Our arms and batters can be

Forever in charge of the matchups we see;

There’s plenty of chances to strive

To take advantage of games and thrive.

In every moment, every inning,

Leaving Bernie stunned and sober,

Starting Ober.

This might not be an easy race;

We’ve problems with whiffs and reaching base.

There’s some days when we lost our hope,

Convinced we’re on a cureless slope.

But how can we win afraid of losing?

Now the broken souls are ones we’re fusing.

Yes, we look to high acclaim,

But now’s today; today’s this game.

Our arms and batters can be

Forever in charge of the matchups we see;

There’s plenty of chances to strive

To take advantage of games and thrive.

Our pitchers throwing, pitches spinning,

Make opponent hitters go “brrr!”,

Starting Ober,

Starting Ober.

Our arms and batters can be

Forever in charge of the matchups we see;

There’s plenty of chances to strive

To take advantage of games and thrive.

And soon we’re leading, soon we’re winning,

Aiming for a grand October,

Starting Ober,

Starting Ober.