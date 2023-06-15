 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 69 (Nice:) Tigers at Twins

Pls beat up on the Tigers

By Tawny Jarvi
Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

First Pitch: 6:10
First Pitch Of Second At-Bat: 6:11
TV: Bally Sports North somehow still
Radio:TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know Thine Enemy: Bless U Bois

Come watch as our Grayest of Sons matched up against some guy named “Boyd.”

Today's Lineups

TIGERS TWINS
Zach McKinstry - RF Donovan Solano - 1B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Carlos Correa - SS
Kerry Carpenter - LF Alex Kirilloff - RF
Javier Baez - SS Byron Buxton - DH
Nick Maton - 3B Kyle Farmer - 2B
Andy Ibanez - 2B Royce Lewis - 3B
Miguel Cabrera - DH Michael Taylor - CF
Matt Vierling - CF Ryan Jeffers - C
Jake Rogers - C Willi Castro - LF
Matthew Boyd - LHP Sonny Gray - RHP

