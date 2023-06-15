Game 69 (Nice:) Tigers at Twins

First Pitch: 6:10
First Pitch Of Second At-Bat: 6:11
TV: Bally Sports North somehow still
Radio:TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know Thine Enemy: Bless U Bois
Come watch as our Grayest of Sons matched up against some guy named “Boyd.”
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|Zach McKinstry - RF
|Donovan Solano - 1B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Kerry Carpenter - LF
|Alex Kirilloff - RF
|Javier Baez - SS
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Nick Maton - 3B
|Kyle Farmer - 2B
|Andy Ibanez - 2B
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Matt Vierling - CF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Jake Rogers - C
|Willi Castro - LF
|Matthew Boyd - LHP
|Sonny Gray - RHP
