Tigers 8, Twins 4: Minnesota starts to win, eventually stops.

The Willi Castro revenge tour got off to a middling start thanks to the combined efforts of every Twins pitcher not named Pagan somehow.

The Tigers did score first, when Matt Vierling, the greatest player of all time apparently, singled in a run.

However, the Twinks tied it back up quickly thanks to Willi Casto’s Revenge RBI Single™® and then went ahead when Donovan Solanovan smashed a three run dong, bringing the win probability graph to 81% in the Twins favor.

Unfortunately, the RNG Gods hate the Twins and they missed their 81% hit Win Attack.

Sonny Gray did not have “it.” in the 4th, and loaded the bases with no outs. This isn’t where the Twins losing comes from though, as Gray struggled his way out if it with only 1 run (Miguel Cabrera double play ball) given up, and the Twins still firmly in control of the game.

And then Javier Baez tied if up with a 2 RBI triple off of Jovani Moran, who then allowed the go-ahead run on some guy grounding out, I’m not switching tabs again to remember who it was. The Twins weren't out yet, but they needed to believe in the heart of the cards to come back.

YOU HAVE DRAWN THE EMILIO PAGAN BREAK CARD

ADVANCE 2 INNINGS WITH NOTHING WORTH RECAPPING HAPPENING

Thanks Emilio, Thanks Heart of the Cards.

Unfortunately the Twins offense did their best impression of a guy who doesn’t exist, by not hitting the ball very much at all.

Then Jorge Lopez gave up 3 runs in the 9th and I stopped paying attention.

STUDS: Pagan, Solano, Willi

DUDS: The rest