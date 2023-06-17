Game 71: Tigers at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys

After the offense started to signs of life against Toronto and Milwaukee, they have reverted right back to their usual selves against Detroit. They’ll look to get back on track against LHP Joey Wentz and his 7.23 ERA this afternoon.

The Twins will go with José de León as an opener, followed by Brent Headrick taking the bulk of the innings. Headrick has been the Twins best starter at Triple A, outperforming higher ranked prospects like Simeon Woods Richardson and Jordan Balazovic.

One other interesting note: Max Kepler is out of the lineup for the third game in a row. Granted, two of those have been against lefties, but has Rocco Baldelli finally heard my prayers? Has Kepler officially been benched?