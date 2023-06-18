Game 72: Tigers at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys
Today, fathers—or father figures—are celebrated for their influence on our lives. Famously, Harmon Killebrew’s father—when scolded by his wife about their boys tearing up the lawn—responded “we’re not raising grass, we’re raising boys”.
Baseball is notorious for producing special relationships between fathers and sons.
(Waiting for your tears to stop before continuing)
My dad worked at Metropolitan Stadium and grew up idolizing Harm, Tony-O, & Kitty Kaat. He then took his first-born, 4-year-old son to the Metrodome in 1990 and we witnessed Kirby Puckett receive his Silver Bat for winning the ‘89 batting title. I was hooked.
Today, the Minnesota Twins close out their 4-game series with the Detroit Tigers. Join us in watching/commenting to see who will get the congratulatory phone call from Pops and who might get an earful of advice. Feel free to drop some fatherly stories in the comments as the afternoon rolls along!
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|Zach McKinstry - RF
|Edouard Julien - DH
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Willi Castro - 3B
|Kerry Carpenter - LF
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Javier Baez - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Nick Maton - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Matt Vierling - CF
|Kyle Farmer - 2B
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Joey Gallo - LF
|Andy Ibanez - 2B
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Eric Haase - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Mason Englert - RHP
|Louie Varland - RHP
