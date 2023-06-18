 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 72: Tigers at Twins

Every Dad has his day

By Zach Koenig
Toronto Blue Jays v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Bless You Boys

Today, fathers—or father figures—are celebrated for their influence on our lives. Famously, Harmon Killebrew’s father—when scolded by his wife about their boys tearing up the lawn—responded “we’re not raising grass, we’re raising boys”.

Harmon Killebrew Swinging Bat
Let’s all be thankful Mr. Killebrew wasn’t a landscaper

Baseball is notorious for producing special relationships between fathers and sons.

(Waiting for your tears to stop before continuing)

My dad worked at Metropolitan Stadium and grew up idolizing Harm, Tony-O, & Kitty Kaat. He then took his first-born, 4-year-old son to the Metrodome in 1990 and we witnessed Kirby Puckett receive his Silver Bat for winning the ‘89 batting title. I was hooked.

  • That garnished lumber now resides in Target Field’s Delta Sky 360 Club!

Today, the Minnesota Twins close out their 4-game series with the Detroit Tigers. Join us in watching/commenting to see who will get the congratulatory phone call from Pops and who might get an earful of advice. Feel free to drop some fatherly stories in the comments as the afternoon rolls along!

Today's Lineups

TIGERS TWINS
Zach McKinstry - RF Edouard Julien - DH
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Willi Castro - 3B
Kerry Carpenter - LF Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Javier Baez - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Nick Maton - 3B Max Kepler - RF
Matt Vierling - CF Kyle Farmer - 2B
Miguel Cabrera - DH Joey Gallo - LF
Andy Ibanez - 2B Christian Vazquez - C
Eric Haase - C Michael Taylor - CF
Mason Englert - RHP Louie Varland - RHP

