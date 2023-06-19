Game 73: Red Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM Central Time

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Over the Monster

Ah, it’s the ol’ last-place-team-with-a-better-record-takes-on-a-first-place-team-with-a-.500-record matchup.

Indeed, the Boston Red Sox visit Target Field with a 37-35 record, good enough for last place and 12.5 games back in the rough-and-tumble A.L. East. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins sit in first place with a 36-36 record in the atrocious A.L. Central.

To be fair, the Twins still have a decent run differential of +34, which is fifth in the American League and ninth in all of baseball. However, I think it’s accurate to say that we’re all a bit frustrated with the Twins’ utter inability to put together any extended stretch of solid play.

On the heels of losing three out of four to the Tigers, who came into the weekend with a record of 27-39, the Twins need a much, much better showing against the Red Sox.

Minnesota will send Pablo Lopez to the mound. Lopez has pitched much better each of his last two times out compared to the preceding rough patch; he threw six innings of three-run ball last time out against the Brewers, and before that made it through seven innings while giving up just one run against the mighty Tampa Bay Rays.

Lopez will be opposed by lefty James Paxton, who has only started six games thus far but shut out the Rockies in six innings last time out and gave up just two runs in seven innings to Cleveland in his prior outing.

Enjoy Monday night baseball!