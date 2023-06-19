Game 73: Red Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM Central Time
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know Thine Enemy: Over the Monster
Ah, it’s the ol’ last-place-team-with-a-better-record-takes-on-a-first-place-team-with-a-.500-record matchup.
Indeed, the Boston Red Sox visit Target Field with a 37-35 record, good enough for last place and 12.5 games back in the rough-and-tumble A.L. East. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins sit in first place with a 36-36 record in the atrocious A.L. Central.
To be fair, the Twins still have a decent run differential of +34, which is fifth in the American League and ninth in all of baseball. However, I think it’s accurate to say that we’re all a bit frustrated with the Twins’ utter inability to put together any extended stretch of solid play.
On the heels of losing three out of four to the Tigers, who came into the weekend with a record of 27-39, the Twins need a much, much better showing against the Red Sox.
Minnesota will send Pablo Lopez to the mound. Lopez has pitched much better each of his last two times out compared to the preceding rough patch; he threw six innings of three-run ball last time out against the Brewers, and before that made it through seven innings while giving up just one run against the mighty Tampa Bay Rays.
Lopez will be opposed by lefty James Paxton, who has only started six games thus far but shut out the Rockies in six innings last time out and gave up just two runs in seven innings to Cleveland in his prior outing.
Enjoy Monday night baseball!
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|TWINS
|Jarren Duran - LF
|Donovan Solano - 1B
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Edouard Julien - 2B
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Adam Duvall - CF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Masataka Yoshida - DH
|Alex Kirilloff - RF
|Christian Arroyo - 2B
|Willi Castro - CF
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Kyle Farmer - 3B
|Connor Wong - C
|Joey Gallo - LF
|Pablo Reyes - SS
|Christian Vazquez - C
|James Paxton - LHP
|Pablo Lopez - RHP
