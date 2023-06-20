Game 74: Red Sox at Twins

First pitch: 6:40 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Over the Monster
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|TWINS
|Alex Verdugo - RF
|Edouard Julien - 2B
|Justin Turner - DH
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Masataka Yoshida - LF
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Adam Duvall - CF
|Joey Gallo - LF
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Enrique Hernandez - 2B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Connor Wong - C
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Pablo Reyes - SS
|Willi Castro - CF
|Kutter Crawford - RHP
|Bailey Ober - RHP
Loading comments...