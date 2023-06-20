 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 74: Red Sox at Twins

The Twins and Bailey Ober try to get back on track.

By SooFoo Fan
Milwaukee Brewers v Minnesota Twins Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

First pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Today's Lineups

RED SOX TWINS
Alex Verdugo - RF Edouard Julien - 2B
Justin Turner - DH Carlos Correa - SS
Rafael Devers - 3B Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Masataka Yoshida - LF Byron Buxton - DH
Adam Duvall - CF Joey Gallo - LF
Triston Casas - 1B Royce Lewis - 3B
Enrique Hernandez - 2B Max Kepler - RF
Connor Wong - C Ryan Jeffers - C
Pablo Reyes - SS Willi Castro - CF
Kutter Crawford - RHP Bailey Ober - RHP

