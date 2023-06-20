Red Sox 10, Twins 4: More of the same

Bailey Ober was able to keep the Twins within striking distance through six innings, giving up just 3 earned runs. Two of those runs came off of solo homers by Adam Duvall and Christian Arroyo. A 3 run deficit would usually be considered doable, but with how the Twins have been hitting lately it felt more like 30 runs.

The offense had some chances to score tonight. In the 2nd, Max Kepler grounded into an inning ending double play with runners on 1st and 2nd. Byron Buxton also snapped an 0-24 slump with a single to left in this inning, so that was nice. They stranded another pair of runners in the 3rd, and got nothing out of a Ryan Jeffers leadoff double in the 5th.

In the top of the 7th the Red Sox put this one away with 5 runs, 3 of which coming off of Triston Casas’ bases clearing triple. This was all against the lefty Brent Headrick, as Bailey Ober exited with a final line of: 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 4 K.

In the top of the 8th, Masataka Yoshida hit a 2-run homer to make it a 10-0 game. In the bottom of the 8th, Buxton hit a 2-run blast to left in what was maybe the only good thing that happened for the Twins tonight. We need him to get hot, maybe this will kickstart that process.

Willi Castro came in from center field to pitch a scoreless top of the 9th inning. Have the Twins found the bullpen arm they needed?

In the 9th, the Twins continued to smack Corey Kluber around, with Royce Lewis and Max Kepler hitting solo homers. Alas, it was much too little much too late as the Twins lost 10-4, falling to a season worst two games below .500.

Studs:

Royce Lewis: 3-4, HR

Byron Buxton: 2-3, HR, BB

Ryan Jeffers: 3-4, 2B

Duds:

Brent Headrick: 1.0 IP, 5H, 5 ER, 1 BB, 0 K

Joey Gallo: 0-4, 3 K

Willi Castro: 0-4