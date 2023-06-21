Twins 5, Red Sox 4 (10 inn.): Knock their walk off

(in contrition for not getting TJ’s requested artist parody for the thread, here it is for the recap)

They say we’re bad and sure to lose,

A style of play that won’t amuse.

When inning number one was poo,

We feared the worst prediction was a true

Claim

For this blue game.

Where’s a new game?

But soon the Twins took back the lead,

Displaying heart, refusing to concede.

The Red Sox tied it, a brutal fight,

With our manager ejected from this tight

Game.

(Gallo too, same.)

It’s a new game!

We’ve got power, send it long;

Watch Max hit another dong.

But Boston tied up the score,

The tension had skied — not many outs more!

The upper ninth was all Duran;

At triple digits, batters only fan.

But Kenley covered eyes with wool,

Necessitating next a bonus full

Frame,

Not a through game;

It’s a new game.

Top of tenth, Moran on mound;

Top of tenth and fire is found!

Boston fists in tightest clench

Shake in shame when on the bench!

Minnesota’s time is here;

Runners on, the end is clear!

Soon it’s Farmer at the plate;

Winning single worth the wait!

What a due game!

What a due game!

What a due game!...

STUDS

RF Max Kepler: 2-4, R, 2 RBI, HR

2B Kyle Farmer: 1-2, walk-off RBI single

RP Jovani Moran: perfect Manfred inning (discounting an IBB)

2B (pre-Farmer frames) Edouard Julien: 2-3, R

DUDS

not tonight

Comment of the Game goes to gintzer for a dose of reality involving Kevin Slowey.

And a bonus Twinkie Town Welcome to NEBlight, whom I know from another blog and who joined the thread for the game. Good to see you here!