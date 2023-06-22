Game 76: Red Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10

TV: Bally Sports North, MLBN (OoM)

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

The last place 39-36 Red Sox against the first place 37-38 Twins.

lol

lmao

(Cleveland is only one game behind us for 1st in this greatest of divisions!)