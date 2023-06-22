 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 76: Red Sox at Twins

The Battle for .500 continues.

By Tawny Jarvi
Boston Red Sox v Minnesota Twins
“I am going to effin drop kick you, umpire.” - Rocco Baldelli
First Pitch: 12:10
TV: Bally Sports North, MLBN (OoM)
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
The last place 39-36 Red Sox against the first place 37-38 Twins.

lol

lmao

(Cleveland is only one game behind us for 1st in this greatest of divisions!)

Today's Lineups

RED SOX TWINS
Jarren Duran - CF Edouard Julien - 2B
Justin Turner - DH Carlos Correa - SS
Masataka Yoshida - LF Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Rafael Devers - 3B Byron Buxton - DH
Adam Duvall - RF Max Kepler - RF
Triston Casas - 1B Royce Lewis - 3B
Connor Wong - C Ryan Jeffers - C
David Hamilton - SS Willi Castro - LF
Pablo Reyes - 2B Michael Taylor - CF
Brandon Walter - LHP Joe Ryan - RHP

