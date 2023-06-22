Game 76: Red Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10
TV: Bally Sports North, MLBN (OoM)
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know thine enemy: Over the Monster
The last place 39-36 Red Sox against the first place 37-38 Twins.
lol
lmao
(Cleveland is only one game behind us for 1st in this greatest of divisions!)
Today's Lineups
|RED SOX
|TWINS
|Jarren Duran - CF
|Edouard Julien - 2B
|Justin Turner - DH
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Masataka Yoshida - LF
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Rafael Devers - 3B
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Adam Duvall - RF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Triston Casas - 1B
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Connor Wong - C
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|David Hamilton - SS
|Willi Castro - LF
|Pablo Reyes - 2B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Brandon Walter - LHP
|Joe Ryan - RHP
Loading comments...