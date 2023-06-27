Game 81: Twins at Braves

First Pitch: 6:20 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North, TBS (out-of-market) / ~ / Radio: TIBN

What?

Huh?

HUH?!

Halfway?

Halfway through WHAT?! Surely not the 2023 baseball season, which has only just begun, and is now suddenly barreling towards the All-Star break and officially reaches the halfway marker in the case of your Minnesota Twins.

Ringing in the milestone is Mr. Joe Ryan, whose sparkling 2.98 ERA may have already locked down an All-Star spot, but if it hasn’t, he can’t be too far off. Probably his toughest test of the season comes tonight, as he faces a torrid Atlanta lineup that paces the National League and was stupendously held in check by Sonny Gray last night, despite the series-opening loss and the Paganity of it all.

Ryan will be leaned upon again today, having thrown a complete game shutout in his last outing, but taking his turn at a time when the bullpen is taking routine hits. Shortly after Jose De Leon’s diagnosis (Tommy John), shiny new toy Brock Stewart is having some elbow issues of his own.

Brock Stewart is going on the injured list with elbow soreness.



Oliver Ortega has been recalled from Triple-A. — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) June 27, 2023

It’s not a promising thought, but a win to even the series would do a lot to keep the good times rolling. Minnesota will run out one of their classic great-on-paper lineups, chock-full of the kind of guys we’d hoped would be robust contributors to the ‘23 offense. Maybe they’ll all find their swing at the same time tonight against another difficult Brave pitcher.

Enjoy the game! GO TWINS GO!