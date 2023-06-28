Game 82: Twins at Braves

First Pitch: 11:20 AM

TV: Bally Sports North, MLB Network (out of market)

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know Thine Enemy: Battery Power

(I was at a Renaissance Faire over the weekend. I’m in that kind of mood.)

Come all Minnesotans, give an ear to my word;

There’s baseball teams playing, or haven’t you heard

That our home club’s a squad that has yet to enthrall—

Pay heed to the stadium and fathom the ball.

We’ll fathom the ball, we’ll fathom the ball;

Pay heed to the stadium and fathom the ball.

We’re under .500, though still in our grip

The Central, our division, we mustn’t let slip.

But watching us flail leaves a wearisome pall—

This tedious play I can’t fathom at all.

Can’t fathom at all, can’t fathom at all;

This tedious play I can’t fathom at all.

What happens through the rest of this year’s second half

Might lead us to swig from a booze-filled carafe.

But should we catch fire and should play in the fall—

Make speed to the stadium and fathom the ball!

We’ll fathom the ball, we’ll fathom the ball;

Make speed to the stadium and fathom the ball!

We’ll fathom the ball, we’ll fathom the ball;

Agreed — we’ll parade ‘em and fathom the ball!