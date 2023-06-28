Braves 3, Twins 0: In Ks of emergency

I keep going to the ballpark to play

‘Cause I need hope to end on top in the fray

And almost I’m hitting, driving baseballs away,

But I’m toast; this whiff again results in a K.

We don’t have it figured out,

What our fans all depend of us,

But this long-running trend of us?

It might well be the end of us.

Our eyes never on the ball,

No matter the change we make,

Which pitcher is bound to take

Their advantage of each mistake?

Just have to go through hell to win another game,

Have to beat opponents to avoid more shame.

And hear as our fans are hissing

At all our missing...

I keep going to the ballpark to play

‘Cause I need hope to end on top in the fray

And almost I’m hitting, driving baseballs away,

But I’m toast; this whiff again results in a K.

I keep going to the ballpark to play

‘Cause I need hope to end on top in the fray

And almost I’m hitting, driving baseballs away,

But I’m toast; this whiff again results in a K.

Each time that I think we’re good,

We’re motored out and we’re stricken low,

The next moundsman moves quick to show

To our lineup a kick and blow.

Some fool went and showed me

“True batting’s hardly skill;

Through misses, strike to kill!”

Who knew? Now I’m feeling ill.

I keep going to the ballpark to play

‘Cause I need hope to end on top in the fray

And almost I’m hitting, driving baseballs away,

But I’m toast; this whiff again results in a K.

I keep going to the ballpark to play

‘Cause I need hope to end on top in the fray

And almost I’m hitting, driving baseballs away,

But I’m toast; this whiff again results in a K.

Hitter is toast:

Bitter? The most.

Hitter is toast,

Stop the taunting, maybe.

Hitter is toast:

Bitter? The most.

Hitter is toast,

No more taunting, maybe.

I keep going to the ballpark...

I keep going to the ballpark to play

‘Cause I need hope to end on top in the fray

And almost I’m hitting, driving baseballs away,

But I’m toast; this whiff again results in a K.

I keep going to the ballpark to play

‘Cause I need hope to end on top in the fray

And almost I’m hitting, driving baseballs away,

But I’m toast; this whiff again results in a K.

STUDS

RP Jovani Moran: 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K

LF-CF Willi Castro: 2-3, SB

DUDS

rest of the lineup: 2-27, 14 K

entire team with RISP: 0 for the series

Comment of the Game goes to Joel for suggesting a cure to the Twins’ offensive impotence.