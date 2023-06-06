 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 61: Twins at Rays

The Twins start a seven game road trip in Tampa Bay.

By SooFoo Fan
/ new
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 5:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: DRaysBay

The best first place team faces off against the worst first place team.

Today's Lineups

TWINS RAYS
Jorge Polanco - 2B Yandy Diaz - 1B
Alex Kirilloff - 1B Wander Franco - SS
Carlos Correa - SS Luke Raley - RF
Donovan Solano - DH Randy Arozarena - LF
Trevor Larnach - LF Harold Ramirez - DH
Willi Castro - 3B Taylor Walls - 3B
Max Kepler - RF Christian Bethancourt - C
Christian Vazquez - C Vidal Brujan - 2B
Michael Taylor - CF Jose Siri - CF
Louie Varland - RHP Zach Eflin - RHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...