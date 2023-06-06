Game 61: Twins at Rays

First Pitch: 5:40 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: DRaysBay
The best first place team faces off against the worst first place team.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|RAYS
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Yandy Diaz - 1B
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Wander Franco - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Luke Raley - RF
|Donovan Solano - DH
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Willi Castro - 3B
|Taylor Walls - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Christian Bethancourt - C
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Vidal Brujan - 2B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Jose Siri - CF
|Louie Varland - RHP
|Zach Eflin - RHP
