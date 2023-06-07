Game 62: Twins at Rays

First Pitch: 5:40 PM

(Bringing it back a few decades.)

Hey, hey, Pablo, I want a win from you;

Hey, hey, Pablo, I just know you’re coming through.

We’ve waited so long for dreams to come true,

Pablo, we all hope that wins ensue,

My club, my club.

Hey, Pablo, there are things you must do;

Hey, Pablo, let all your pitches be true.

If wins come from you, the fans will be thrilled,

Our club will rapidly heal,

Our club, our club.

Winning means pitching and offense too,

You’ll aid the former (the latter’s poo).

Winning means plating more runs than a few,

Surely more wins will accrue,

Our club, our club.

Hey, hey, Pablo, help us cheer and not boo;

Hey, hey, hey, Pablo, let all our hope spring anew.

Inning by inning Rays hitters rue

Facing your arm, their emotions blue.

Win on the strength of a fireballer who

Moves us with all he can do;

Our club, our club.