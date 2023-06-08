 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 63: Twins at Rays

Guys, Gals, and Non-Binary Pals, your 1st place 31-31 Minnesota Twins.

By Tawny Jarvi
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay Rays Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

First Pitch: 12:10
Radio and TV: The Normal Ones I’m Not Typing All That
Know Thine Enemy: Dr. Dre’s Bay

Minnesota knew they could not change society
So instead of reflecting on themselves, they blamed the Kepler
32-31 or 31-32
Heaven or Hell?
GAME 3
LET’S ROCK

Today's Lineups

TWINS RAYS
Willi Castro - 2B Josh Lowe - RF
Alex Kirilloff - 1B Wander Franco - SS
Jorge Polanco - DH Randy Arozarena - LF
Carlos Correa - SS Luke Raley - 1B
Trevor Larnach - LF Harold Ramirez - DH
Royce Lewis - 3B Isaac Paredes - 3B
Max Kepler - RF Taylor Walls - 2B
Christian Vazquez - C Christian Bethancourt - C
Michael Taylor - CF Manuel Margot - CF
Bailey Ober - RHP Yonny Chirinos - RHP

