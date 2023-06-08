Game 63: Twins at Rays

First Pitch: 12:10
Know Thine Enemy: Dr. Dre’s Bay
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|RAYS
|Willi Castro - 2B
|Josh Lowe - RF
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Wander Franco - SS
|Jorge Polanco - DH
|Randy Arozarena - LF
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Luke Raley - 1B
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Harold Ramirez - DH
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Isaac Paredes - 3B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Taylor Walls - 2B
|Christian Vazquez - C
|Christian Bethancourt - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Manuel Margot - CF
|Bailey Ober - RHP
|Yonny Chirinos - RHP
