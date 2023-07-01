First half Twins ballpark experiences

This week, the Minnesota Twins played their 81st game of the 2023 season—the halfway mark. Thus far, I’ve witnessed ballpark action 15 times: 7 wins, 8 losses—about right considering the overall record. Here were some of my first-half highlights (including pictures at the bottom!). Maybe you were at some of these as well...

Donuts & Dogs

For weekend afternoon tilts, I often made a pre-game stop at Heights Bakery. I also attended three $1 hot dog nights. It is truly a wonder I’m still alive.

April 8 vs. Houston Astros

Despite Joe Ryan surrounding a mammoth grand slam to Yordan Alvarez in the early goings, the Twins persevered and came away with the victory—capped by a late-inning Byron Buxton Buck Truck blast!

April 11 vs. Chicago White Sox

In Manfred-ball (extra innings), Griffin Jax mowed down the Pale Hose to set up a walk-off opportunity. It took all of one pitch to make it happen: Michael A. Taylor dropped down a perfect bunt, Sox third-sacker Hanser Alberto threw wildly to first base, and g-g-g-g-ghost runner Willi Castro motored around to score the winning run!

May 19 & 21 at Los Angeles Angels

Visiting family in LA, we took in two games at the Big A. Though the Twins lost both, I got to see my favorite non-Twin baseball star—Mike Trout—in action and the incomparable Shohei Ohtani toe the rubber and lead off in the same contest.

May 27 vs. Toronto Blue Jays

A wild 9-7 victory over the Blue Birds in which I saw Castro homer twice alongside bombs from Matt Wallner & Edouard Julien. This was the game where Jays OF Daulton Varsho narrowly missed two HR-stealing grabs.

June 1 vs. Cleveland Guardians

What looked for all the world like another ho-hum loss to Francona’s Guardians turned on a dime with Royce Lewis’ 8th-inning moonshot, allowing the Twins to walk it off in the ninth.

June 4 vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Twins saw a late comeback fall juuuuuust short, but I sat in the Delta Sky360 Club for the first time, witnessed Lewis literally fall on his head careening over first base (and live to tell about it), and my young niece ran the bases post-game.

June 13 vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Amidst a Brew Crew takeover of Target Field, the ‘Sconnies had quite a bit to cheer for—until a bottom-of-the-ninth in which star stopper Devin Williams didn’t record an out and Carlos Correa lit the fuse on a walk-off victory bomb.

Despite the rather pedestrian record for both myself and the Twins overall, I’ve had some fun at the ballpark thus far. In the second half: a season ticket holders run-the-bases event and a Labor Day trip to Texas for some Twins/Rangers action are on tap—along with (hopefully) a division title stretch-run push!

If you have some first-half ballpark memories/stories, drop them in the comments!