Game 84: Twins at Orioles

First Pitch: 3:05 pm CDT

TV: Bally Sports North / ~ / Radio: TIBN

Backed by the sudden explosion of an 8-run offensive peroformance, propped up by one of Pablo Lopez’s best starts as a Twin, the Minnesota clubhouse has to be feeling a little bit better after an abysmal Atlanta series necessitated a Baldelli-relative scathing presser and a closed-doors players’ meeting. But, as anyone in that clubhouse is going to tell you, it was just one game — and the real test will be to see if the Twins can keep this momentum going through the next homestand and into the All-Star break.

This afternoon, young hotshot Bailey Ober will take on 26-year-old Oriole starter Kyle Bradish, who for some reason sounds like he should be a punter. Despite that, this is his second season as a major-league pitcher; early doors, he’s shown improvements upon his rookie season by over a full run in ERA and a good tick-down in WHIP.

Bradish has faced the Twins once before, in a 9-4 Baltimore win at Target Field on May 4th of last year; it was his second major-league start, and he only went four innings, giving up all of Minnesota’s runs.

The Twins will be looking for more today, and they’ll do so running the tinkered lineup that opened the series. Carlos Correa makes his fifth career appearance out of the leadoff spot, Edouard Julien continues to get top-of-the-order looks, and the Buxton/Kirilloff/Lewis heart of the order will try to keep the damage coming.

A win this afternoon would clinch a much-needed series win against a tough AL East opponent. Ober and the gang will get started just after 3p local — hope to see you there. GO TWINS GO!