Game 95: Twins at Mariners

First Pitch: 8:40 PM Central Time

TV: Bally Sports North, FS1 (national)

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Lookout Landing

The Twins look to improve their post-All-Star-Break winning streak as they head up the coast from Oakland to take on the Seattle Mariners in a four-game set.

Yes, the Twins have won three consecutive games. But three wins by a combined total of five runs against one of the worst teams in modern history isn’t all that awe-inspiring. Add in the latest and ongoing Byron Buxton mega-skid and the fact that Jhoan Duran will be unavailable on Monday night after being needed in every game to secure the sweep of the A’s, and things are a bit less sunny.

Speaking of Sonny — it isn’t all doom and gloom! Cleveland is 2.5 back after doing what they’ve been doing all season over the weekend, and the Twins have All-Star Sonny Gray on the bump facing off against Logan Gilbert.

Seattle lost two out of three to Detroit over the weekend and sits right at the .500 mark, eight games back in the A.L. West and five games back of the second wild card.

Enjoy Monday night baseball!