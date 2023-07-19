Twins 10, Mariners 3: Four homers carry Twins to a win

The Twins offense jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a sacrifice fly by Max Kepler and then a Willi Castro RBI single.

Bailey Ober took the mound and things didn’t look great for him, early on. The Mariners quickly tied the game two batters in with Eugenio Suarez’s 2-run blast to center. Ober then allowed an RBI double to Ty France to make a it 3-2 game. Ober ended up only retiring 1 batter that inning, with the other 2 outs coming on outfield assists by Gallo and Kepler.

From that point however, the Twins offense went on a 8-0 run over the next 8 innings. Alex Kirilloff got the Twins lead back with a 2-run homer to left. Kepler scored later in the inning on a throwing error.

In the 4th, Edouard Julien hit a solo homer to make it a 6-3 game. A Kirilloff triple followed by a Kepler double drove in another.

By this point, Bailey Ober had settled in and was pitching much more effectively. He ended up with a final line of 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 5 K.

In the 6th, Castro drove in the Twins’ 8th run on a single, scoring Julien. In the top of the 9th, Kyle Farmer and Carlos Correa hit solo home runs for the 9th and 10th runs.

Balazovic, Pagan, and Sands cleaned up the remaining 3 innings with no damage done, giving us a 10-3 final score.

Studs:

Alex Kirilloff: 3-4, HR, 3B, BB, 2 RBI (Single away from the cycle)

Edouard Julien: 3-5, 3 R, RBI

Carlos Correa: 2-6, 2 R, RBI

Willi Castro: 3-5, 2 RBI

Kyle Farmer: 1-3, R, HR, 2 BB

Lots of studs tonight!

Duds:

NO DUDS TWINS WIN!!