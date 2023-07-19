Game 97: Twins at Mariners

First Pitch: 8:40 PM CDT

TV: Bankruptcy Sports North

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know thine enemy: Lookout Landing

Seattle is a town famous for coffee, and I make a rare appearance! How is that for coincidence? Matt is out today, as he was abducted by aliens, and they accidentally switched his hands with cow hooves. No one has as-yet built a keyboard for hooves, so he can’t type, and therefore I am here while they sort this mess out!

If the cow-with-Matt-hands had learned to stand upright quickly enough, rumor has it the Twins were going to run it out in right field tonight.

The Twins (49-47) enter this game atop the AL Central by two games, and yet with a worse record than the Last Place in the AL East Yankees. Did I bring this up just so I can type the phrase “Last Place Yankees?” Yes, I did. How often do you get to do that! The Mariners are 47-47, and despite having a very similar record to the Twins, are 9.5 games back in an actually-competent division.

The Twins will send Kenta Maeda to the mound. Maeda is the “worst” pitcher in the current rotation, but we can all remember (not that long ago) where his statistics would have led the team. He faces Luis Castillo, who unnamed sources tell me is pretty good.

Line ups!

Today's Lineups TWINS MARINERS Carlos Correa - SS J.P. Crawford - SS Edouard Julien - 2B Julio Rodriguez - CF Alex Kirilloff - 1B Jarred Kelenic - LF Max Kepler - RF Eugenio Suarez - 3B Matt Wallner - DH Mike Ford - DH Willi Castro - CF Teoscar Hernandez - RF Kyle Farmer - 3B Ty France - 1B Joey Gallo - LF Tom Murphy - C Ryan Jeffers - C Kolten Wong - 2B Kenta Maeda - RHP Luis Castillo - RHP

Its a late-nighter, I expect the comments section to get weird!