Game 100: White Sox at Twins

First Pitch: 6:15 pm CDT

TV: FOX / ~ / Radio: TIBN

We’ve reached triple-digits, but the more important figures are that the Twins have taken six of their first eight post-break games — three in Oakland, two in Seattle, and one convincing victory to kick off the late-July homestand.

The trade deadline is swiftly approaching, and as it does, Minnesota is kicking it back into gear. Three games over .500 is basically as comfortable as the record has felt in quite a while, particularly with the Guardians two games back and still under .500 themselves. The Twins don’t play them at all this month, which means they need to take advantage of every opportunity they get to host other teams with losing records.

So far, so good.

Tonight the rotation turns back around to Sonny Gray, who needs to put together a strong start absent of any single meltdown innings, which has started to become a problem for him.

Speaking of problems, Byron Buxton proved again last night that no matter how he’s feeling, he will always be a problem for the Chicago White Sox, which in my opinion means he’s reached his career potential already. We all remember last year’s dramatic extra-inning walk-off; he’ll hope to build upon his multi-homer night yesterday and keep the line moving. Notably, tonight will be Buxton’s 80th game in 100 tries. (Less notable, the roughly replacement-level play that his limited functionality has afforded him.)

#MNTwins highest career OPS vs. the White Sox:



.957 — Bob Allison

.933 — Byron Buxton

.925 — Harmon Killebrew — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) July 22, 2023

Elsewhere in the Minnesota lineup are the red-hot Edouard Julien and Alex Kirilloff, the first of which is enjoying quite a breakout summer (leading the team’s position player corps in fWAR), and the latter of which seems healthy for maybe the first time in his career, running a 136 wRC+ and anchoring the middle of the order.

Finally, we’re on FOX tonight, so strap in for some of that national broadcast goodness.

GO TWINS GO!