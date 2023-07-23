Game 101: White Sux at Twins

Even when the White Sox are absolutely terrible, it still feels great to beat them. If the Twins are able to complete the sweep today, it’s probably the nail in the coffin for Chicago, cementing them as sellers at the trade deadline. Meaning, next time the Twins play them, the White Sox could be without long-standing thorns-in-their-side Tim Anderson, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and maybe even Dylan Cease or Eloy Jimenez.

The Twins send Bailey Ober out to the mound, who hasn’t been their best pitcher, but definitely their most consistent. Ober has made 6 consecutive quality starts, 10 total in 15 games, and has never allowed more than 4 runs in any game this season. While a lot of the focus has been on the improvements made by Joe Ryan, Pablo Lopez, and Sonny Gray, Ober has quietly put together the best season of the bunch after starting the year in St. Paul.

Chicago counters with the aforementioned Lucas Giolito in what could be one of his final appearances as a member of the White Sox. While he hasn’t lived up to the All-Star caliber potential he had at the beginning of his career, he’s been one of the most consistent starters in baseball over the last few years. A free agent at the end of the year, Giolito is the top candidate on the White Sox to be traded, even if they don’t go into full rebuild mode.