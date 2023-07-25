Game 103: Mariners at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Lookout Landing
Pablo López will face the Mariners lineup for his second start in a row. Last time, he went 5 innings and gave up just 2 ER, but still took the loss.
Today's Lineups
|MARINERS
|TWINS
|J.P. Crawford - SS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Eugenio Suarez - 3B
|Edouard Julien - 2B
|Cal Raleigh - C
|Alex Kirilloff - 1B
|Teoscar Hernandez - RF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Julio Rodriguez - CF
|Matt Wallner - DH
|Mike Ford - DH
|Willi Castro - 3B
|Ty France - 1B
|Trevor Larnach - LF
|Cade Marlowe - LF
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Kolten Wong - 2B
|Joey Gallo - CF
|George Kirby - RHP
|Pablo Lopez - RHP
