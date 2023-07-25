 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 103: Mariners at Twins

The Twins will try to clinch a series win against the visiting Mariners.

By SooFoo Fan
Minnesota Twins v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Lookout Landing

Pablo López will face the Mariners lineup for his second start in a row. Last time, he went 5 innings and gave up just 2 ER, but still took the loss.

Today's Lineups

MARINERS TWINS
J.P. Crawford - SS Carlos Correa - SS
Eugenio Suarez - 3B Edouard Julien - 2B
Cal Raleigh - C Alex Kirilloff - 1B
Teoscar Hernandez - RF Max Kepler - RF
Julio Rodriguez - CF Matt Wallner - DH
Mike Ford - DH Willi Castro - 3B
Ty France - 1B Trevor Larnach - LF
Cade Marlowe - LF Ryan Jeffers - C
Kolten Wong - 2B Joey Gallo - CF
George Kirby - RHP Pablo Lopez - RHP

