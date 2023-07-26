Game 104: Mariners at Twins

First Pitch: 12:10 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North, MLB Network (out of market)
Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy
Know Thine Enemy: Lookout Landing
I don’t know ‘bout this bullpen,
Taxed of arms, innings-full men;
It’s been lame each recent game.
See these past two days as supporters yelp?
We need some extra help.
I don’t know how to fix this,
I don’t see what improves it;
What’s our plan? We need a plan.
Months ago we’d trust our pen as sure,
But day on losing day,
We couldn’t score.
Should we make a trade
To acquire aid?
Should we trust the team
Soon to come around?
I hadn’t thought we’d suffer this
Trouble on the mound.
Hopefully the days turn sunny,
Clear to any statistician;
Make it fun throughout the pen.
Let pitchers’ aim throughout the game
Be true throughout the corps
That slams the door.
We hadn’t found this stuff amiss;
Let our skill be found.
We have to trust our bullpen;
Once assurance is full, then
We might begin again to win.
We’ll lift our heads and come to play
With talent packed in store
And see the score
No tiring chore;
We’ll win for sure.
