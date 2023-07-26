Mariners 8, Twins 7: Thwartin’ in the pitchin’

Come sing of bat and ball, and to me pay attention:

Don’t watch the Twins at all or you’ll suffer heavy tension.

Today we’re all a Twin, for a victory we’re itchin’,

But couldn’t get the win due to shortages in pitchin’.

(Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it through so badly;

Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it to us madly.)

The schedule had revealed we were set to face Seattle

Back home at Target Field where we’d meet in sporting battle.

Joe Ryan took the hill, his motion had a hitch in,

His talent and his skill made him starter in the pitchin’.

(Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it through so badly;

Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it to us madly.)

But early innings saw the Mariners offensive,

Both Julio and Moore had us feeling apprehensive.

We needed to respond, our batters’ arms were twitchin’,

Two homers sent beyond off Seattle’s starting pitchin’.

(Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it through so badly;

Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it to us madly.)

The Mariners scored one, we answered with Matt Wallner;

Our offense wasn’t done and he made the ball a goner.

Balazovic had come, ‘twas as if the ball was glitchin’;

He left us feeling numb as Seattle clocked his pitchin’.

(Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it through so badly;

Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it to us madly.)

Soon the Mariners in haste kept piling up the scoring,

And our fanbase felt disgraced for this losing we’re abhorring.

The tally eight to four saw our whinin’ turn to bitchin’

As Seattle added more off our unproductive pitchin’.

(Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it through so badly;

Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it to us madly.)

Come bottom inning six, we saw a quick resurgence,

Our offense found its kicks and they clubbed the ball with urgence.

A foursome crossed the plate, the momentum might be switchin’,

With our final gameday fate based on how we hit their pitchin’.

(Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it through so badly;

Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it to us madly.)

We got them quiet down, four innings strong from Winder,

But we couldn’t flip our frown; our bats went through the grinder.

A distant single run, that was all for which we’re wishin’,

But we couldn’t get it done off more Seattle pitchin’.

(Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it through so badly;

Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it to us madly.)

When the ninth had come around, ‘twas a wretched situation,

No hitting could be found, to our grimaced desperation.

We stranded men on base as some fastballs we were missin’,

Falling short within the chase thanks to overbearing pitchin’.

(Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it through so badly;

Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it to us madly.)

So that concludes the series, dropping two, but have no pity;

They will soon address all queries as we head to Kansas City.

Tomorrow comes anew, fresh chances so enrichin’,

And we know what to do in the box against their pitchin’.

(Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it through so badly;

Wish we’d pull it through at all, pull it to us madly.)

STUDS

RF Matt Wallner: 2-4, 2 HR

C Christian Vázquez: 3-4, HR

2B Edouard Julien: 1-5, HR

RP Josh Winder: 4 IP, 2 H, R, 4 K

DUDS

SP Joe Ryan: 3.2 IP, 7 H, 4 R

RP Jordan Balazovic: 1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R

SS Carlos Correa: 0-5

DH Max Kepler: 0-5

Comment of the Game goes to bean5302 for some Joe Ryan analysis.