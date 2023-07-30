Royals 2, Twins 1: Giving hope to the hopeless

Coming into this weekend series, the Kansas City Royals had not swept a series against a major league club in 2023. They hadn’t even won three consecutive games at any point. As has so often happened with this lethargic, uninspiring (but still competitive in the similarly themed AL Central) Minnesota Twins club, such an opportunity was provided today.

Against Twins starter Kenta Maeda, the Royals jumped on the board first with a Freddy Fermin solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. Matt Wallner quickly answered back with a single-run tater of his own in the top of the third.

Maeda could not, as they say, keep this baby tied for long: in the bottom of the 3rd, a Maikel Garcia double plated Nicky Lopez for a 2-1 Royals advantage. It would prove to be the last cleat to nip home plate the rest of the steamy afternoon.

Though Floro, Pagan, & Jax held the KC bats scoreless the rest of the way, Ryan Yarbrough did the same for the Central cellar-dwellers. Hoping to wait out the left-hander similar to the winning strategy two weeks ago, it proved futile today. Other than a Jorge Polanco free pass, no hits were recorded against KC’s righty relievers. Fittingly, Joey Gallo unsuccessfully waved his lumber at the final offering as the Royals Faithful exploded in celebration. Truly the first thing they’ve had to cheer about all season long.

Your final: Kansas City Royals 2, Minnesota Twins 1.

With the loss and corresponding Cleveland Guardians win, the margin is again down to 0.5 GA of Francona’s Fighters. Wasn’t it 4.0 a few eye blinks ago?! After four months of play, the Twins continue to befuddle as to whether they are a solid team significantly underachieving or a legitimately bad team forced into contention in baseball’s weakest division.

Studs

Duds

Comment of the Game

Joeyself presaging the near-nil offensive output by musing on the lineup construction.