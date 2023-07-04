Game 87: Royals at Twins

First Pitch: 1:10 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North, MLB TV (free!)

Radio: TIBN, WCCO 830, The Wolf 102.9 FM, Audacy

Know Thine Enemy: Royals Review

Far!

Someone clobbered it far!

Approaching home,

They’re lauded as a star.

Glee!

Every fan will decree

The game will grow!

That’s our guarantee.

In the stands at all the games,

We’re gonna get hysterical!

All fanatic hearts aflame

For bat and ball that’s spherical!

Home

In the farthest bleacher seats,

Through the stadium, on the streets,

In a riotous crowd,

We’ll be hollering loud!

Home

With the crack of a well-swung bat

Heating up like a thermostat!

Under sun or a cloud,

We’ll be hollering loud!

All across the open land,

We’re gonna get hysterical!

In our hearts, we understand

The bat and ball that’s spherical!

We explore the game we love,

Creating stats numerical!

Just a ball, a bat, a glove:

Our noise is atmospherical!

We’re gonna get hysterical!

For bat and ball that’s spherical!

We’re gonna get hysterical!

Our noise is atmospherical!

Today!

Today!

Today!

Today!

Today!

My home team’s victory: (today!)

Come now, you’re sure to see (today!)

Our voices ring. (today!)

Step up and swing!

Today!

Today!

Today!

Today!