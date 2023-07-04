Twins 9, Royals 3: You Kenta handle the truth

Today, July the 4th, we hoped would be a hit,

The Twins in a game where the team at last could show their grit.

Their record .500, their bullpen taxed and spent, but determined to win the game,

Their supporters got up and came

To the park to see their team achieving fame!

But from Japan a pitching star was found,

He was Kenta M., extraordinaire of the mound.

It’s clear that here his style was sure to thrive;

He’d quell the Royals so our bats could drive.

As innings did proceed, the fanbase all agreed

He’d bring about victory,

Propel the team into history,

And today he’d show incredible command,

Nine Royals flung their bats into the ground

Thanks to Kenta M., extraordinaire of the mound.

In seven frames the Royals barely stroked,

While Minnesota crushed it unprovoked.

Relentless the attack, with homers back to back,

Extending long innings with glee,

Prepared to manifest spirits free;

Having done all this, it’s clear we can confirm

That we can win behind the leather glove

Of sir Kenta M. on the hill a bright ascent;

A pitcher he, extraordinaire of the mound.

STUDS

SP Kenta Maeda: 7 IP, 3 H, 2 R (1 ER), 1 BB, 9 K

2B Donovan Solano: 3-4, HR, 2 2B

DH Byron Buxton: 3-4, HR

RF Max Kepler: 2-3, HR

SS Carlos Correa: 1-5, 1000th MLB hit

DUDS

some poor sap’s fireworks, probably

Comment of the Game goes to my mother for saying “C’mon Max, hit a home run” one pitch before he did just that.