Game 88: Royals at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North, MLB.TV for free!

Radio: TIBN

Know Thine Enemy: Royals Review

Sure, it’s the Royals, but it’s real nice to come into the end of a series with a chance to sweep instead of hoping to salvage the third of three bad games. The bats are swinging, the starting pitchers are still great, and Cole Sands is back on the team to save the bullpen.

Pablo López takes the mound for the Twins for his last pre-ASB start. After a few rough starts in a row, his last three have been solid, including limiting the Orioles to just one run over six innings his last time out. He’ll face a Royals lineup that currently has two players with an above average OPS, and also Salvador Perez.

The Royals counter with Alec Marsh, who is making just the second start of his big league career. His only other one came last week against the Dodgers when he lasted four innings, giving up 6 hits, 4 walks, and 5 runs while also striking out 5 batters. His minor league track record shows he has an arm that can miss some bats, but gives up far too many walks and hits to be successful. Then again, there’s days where the Twins’ lineup can make pitchers like that look pretty dang good.

Today's Lineups ROYALS TWINS Maikel Garcia - SS Carlos Correa - SS Bobby Witt - DH Edouard Julien - 2B MJ Melendez - LF Byron Buxton - DH Salvador Perez - C Alex Kirilloff - 1B Nick Pratto - 1B Max Kepler - RF Michael Massey - 2B Donovan Solano - 3B Drew Waters - RF Willi Castro - CF Kyle Isbel - CF Joey Gallo - LF Matt Duffy - 3B Ryan Jeffers - C Alec Marsh - RHP Pablo Lopez - RHP

Goooooo Twins!!