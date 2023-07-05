Twins 5, Royals 0: Pablo Lopez, Ace

After going five years between pitchers throwing complete game shutouts, the Twins and their revamped starting staff couldn’t go two weeks without another.

Pablo López was the star of the show for the Twins. Completing all nine innings in just 100 pitches, López finished his first half-season in a Twins jersey with the best performance of his career so far: his first complete game and a career-high 12 strikeouts. Complete dominance from the Twins’ ace.

On the offensive side, the Twins managed to squeeze out five runs on a night where Phil Cuzzi was once again making it exceptionally difficult to hit. Edouard Julien got the runs started with a homer in the first inning, his second straight game with one after his dramatic pinch-hitting appearance last night.

The Twins got two more in the third on a clutch, two-out single from Alex Kirilloff. They only managed to get two runs on the play because the throw home hit Ryan Jeffers square in the neck, allowing Carlos Correa to come around and Kirilloff to advance to third.

Jeffers was able to remain in the game and added an insurance run in the 7th inning with his fourth bomb of the year. Donovan Solano doubled in one more run in the 8th, just for good measure.

Pablo didn’t need the run support, but I’m sure he was happy to get it. It allowed him to pump in strikes and finish the 8th inning in just seven pitches and the 9th in six. Now, he’ll get a long break heading into All-Star Week before the playoff race continues with the second half of the season.

STUDS

PABLOOOOOO: CGSO, 12 K!!

Ryan Jeffers: 2-3, HR, took a gnarly throw to the neck

Edouard Julien: 1-2, HR, BB

DUDS

Only duds we got in here are celebratory Milk Duds. Twins win!!!!!

The win moves the Twins to a robust two games over .500. With the Guardians falling 8-1 to the Braves, they also hold a two game lead in the division. It’s an off day tomorrow before they have three more with the Orioles to wrap up the first half.