2023 MLB Draft Tracker

Well, that weekend wasn’t ideal. Let’s take an optimistic eye toward the future with Draft which kicks off here shortly. The Twins have the 5th pick and the chance to take a top level prospect to build their future around.
The 2023 MLB Draft begins today at 6 P.M. CT in Seattle for All-Star Week. The first round, competitive balance A picks, second round, and competitive balance B picks will all take place on the first day. Rounds 3-10 will be on Monday at 1 P.M., and rounds 11-20 will be on Tuesday at 1 P.M. Both ESPN and MLB Network will cover the first day, while days two and three will take place exclusively on MLB.com. You can find everything you need to know about the draft here, in our draft preview.
Follow along on this post for the next few days. We’ll track all of the first round picks and break down each of the Twins picks that they make along the way.
2023 MLB Draft First Round Picks
- Pittsburgh Pirates: Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU
- Washington Nationals: Dylan Crews, OF, LSU
- Detroit Tigers: Max Clark, OF, Franklin HS (IN)
- Texas Rangers: Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida
- Minnesota Twins: Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC) See below for more.
- Oakland Athletics: Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon
- Cincinnati Reds: Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest
- Kansas City Royals: Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton HS (TX)
- Colorado Rockies: Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee
- Miami Marlins: Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit HS (OR)
- Los Angeles Angels: Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU
- Arizona Diamondbacks: Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford
- Chicago Cubs: Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland
- Boston Red Sox: Kyle Teel, C, Virginia
- Chicago White Sox: Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss
- San Francisco Giants: Bryce Eldridge, RHP, James Madison HS (VA)
- Baltimore Orioles: Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt
- Milwaukee Brewers: Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest
- Tampa Bay Rays: Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU
- Toronto Blue Jays: Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest HS (FL)
- St. Louis Cardinals: Chase Davis, OF, Arizona
- Seattle Mariners: Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn HS (OH)
- Cleveland Guardians: Ralphy Velazquez, C, Hunting Beach HS (CA)
- Atlanta Braves: Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida
- San Diego Padres: Dillon Head, OF, Homewood-Flossmoor (IL)
- New York Yankees: George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep HS (FL)
- Philadelphia Phillies
- Houston Astros
2023 Minnesota Twins Draft Pick Tracker
Round 1, Pick No. 5: Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC)
MLB Pipeline Scouting Report, Ranked 4th Overall
Scouting grades: Hit: 60 | Power: 60 | Run: 55 | Arm: 60 | Field: 55 | Overall: 60
Jenkins has slipped past Indiana’s Max Clark as the top high schooler in the 2023 Draft this spring and is North Carolina’s best prep position prospect since Josh Hamilton went No. 1 overall in 1999. A hamate injury hampered him on the showcase circuit during the summer and prevented him from making the U.S. national 18-and-under team after he did so in 2021, but his physical ability was still obvious. Scouts also praise his makeup as much as his considerable tools.
Gatorade’s North Carolina player of the year in both 2022 and 2023, Jenkins is built to hit for power with a strong 6-foot-3 frame and a quick left-handed stroke. He already shows the ability to turn on quality fastballs and drive them out of the park to right field, and his pop extends to the opposite field as well. While his hitting ability doesn’t stand out quite as much as his double-plus raw power, he has a sweet swing and makes consistent hard contact.
Though Jenkins displayed plus speed earlier in his high school career, he has slowed a bit as he has gotten stronger and now is more of a solid runner. His instincts may allow the North Carolina recruit to remain in center field, with his reads and routes enhancing his range. If not, his plus arm strength will help him to fit the profile of a slugging right fielder.
