2023 MLB Draft Tracker

Well, that weekend wasn’t ideal. Let’s take an optimistic eye toward the future with Draft which kicks off here shortly. The Twins have the 5th pick and the chance to take a top level prospect to build their future around.

The 2023 MLB Draft begins today at 6 P.M. CT in Seattle for All-Star Week. The first round, competitive balance A picks, second round, and competitive balance B picks will all take place on the first day. Rounds 3-10 will be on Monday at 1 P.M., and rounds 11-20 will be on Tuesday at 1 P.M. Both ESPN and MLB Network will cover the first day, while days two and three will take place exclusively on MLB.com. You can find everything you need to know about the draft here, in our draft preview.

Follow along on this post for the next few days. We’ll track all of the first round picks and break down each of the Twins picks that they make along the way.

2023 MLB Draft First Round Picks

Pittsburgh Pirates: Paul Skenes, RHP, LSU Washington Nationals: Dylan Crews, OF, LSU Detroit Tigers: Max Clark, OF, Franklin HS (IN) Texas Rangers: Wyatt Langford, OF, Florida Minnesota Twins: Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC) See below for more. Oakland Athletics: Jacob Wilson, SS, Grand Canyon Cincinnati Reds: Rhett Lowder, RHP, Wake Forest Kansas City Royals: Blake Mitchell, C, Sinton HS (TX) Colorado Rockies: Chase Dollander, RHP, Tennessee Miami Marlins: Noble Meyer, RHP, Jesuit HS (OR) Los Angeles Angels: Nolan Schanuel, 1B, FAU Arizona Diamondbacks: Tommy Troy, SS, Stanford Chicago Cubs: Matt Shaw, SS, Maryland Boston Red Sox: Kyle Teel, C, Virginia Chicago White Sox: Jacob Gonzalez, SS, Ole Miss San Francisco Giants: Bryce Eldridge, RHP, James Madison HS (VA) Baltimore Orioles: Enrique Bradfield Jr., OF, Vanderbilt Milwaukee Brewers: Brock Wilken, 3B, Wake Forest Tampa Bay Rays: Brayden Taylor, SS, TCU Toronto Blue Jays: Arjun Nimmala, SS, Strawberry Crest HS (FL) St. Louis Cardinals: Chase Davis, OF, Arizona Seattle Mariners: Colt Emerson, SS, John Glenn HS (OH) Cleveland Guardians: Ralphy Velazquez, C, Hunting Beach HS (CA) Atlanta Braves: Hurston Waldrep, RHP, Florida San Diego Padres: Dillon Head, OF, Homewood-Flossmoor (IL) New York Yankees: George Lombard Jr., SS, Gulliver Prep HS (FL) Philadelphia Phillies Houston Astros

2023 Minnesota Twins Draft Pick Tracker

Round 1, Pick No. 5: Walker Jenkins, OF, South Brunswick HS (NC)

MLB Pipeline Scouting Report, Ranked 4th Overall