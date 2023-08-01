Twins at Cardinals

Hi! Enjoy the rest of this one. Looks like the Twins didn’t make any trade-y moves today.
Today's Lineups
|TWINS
|CARDINALS
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Lars Nootbaar - RF
|Edouard Julien - 2B
|Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
|Max Kepler - RF
|Nolan Arenado - 3B
|Byron Buxton - DH
|Willson Contreras - C
|Jorge Polanco - 3B
|Tyler O'Neill - LF
|Matt Wallner - LF
|Jordan Walker - DH
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Tommy Edman - SS
|Joey Gallo - 1B
|Taylor Motter - 2B
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Dylan Carlson - CF
|Pablo Lopez - RHP
|Miles Mikolas - RHP
