Twins at Cardinals

This is the gamethread hello

By James Fillmore
St. Louis Cardinals v Los Angeles Dodgers
Remember him?
Hi! Enjoy the rest of this one. Looks like the Twins didn’t make any trade-y moves today.

Today's Lineups

TWINS CARDINALS
Carlos Correa - SS Lars Nootbaar - RF
Edouard Julien - 2B Paul Goldschmidt - 1B
Max Kepler - RF Nolan Arenado - 3B
Byron Buxton - DH Willson Contreras - C
Jorge Polanco - 3B Tyler O'Neill - LF
Matt Wallner - LF Jordan Walker - DH
Ryan Jeffers - C Tommy Edman - SS
Joey Gallo - 1B Taylor Motter - 2B
Michael Taylor - CF Dylan Carlson - CF
Pablo Lopez - RHP Miles Mikolas - RHP

