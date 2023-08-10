Tigers 3: Twins 0: WAKE ME UP INSIDE (CAN’T WAKE UP)

Kenta Maeda is a very good pitcher, whom I love. The Twins starting rotation are all special bois who are not including in my criticism of this team that makes me want to kidnap a bunch of baby moles and dig a whole and live in it as the mole queen where baseball is banned and can no longer hurt me.

So yeah, Maeda made one mistake, a home run off the bat of Riley Greene in the 6th (his last inning btw) but that was enough for the Tigers and their apparently world-class pitching staff to overcome the Twins anemic offense that once again forgot to take their iron-supplements and achieved 2 entire hits.

(The Tigers also got 2 more runs in the 7th off of Dylan Floro thanks to a Double RBI Double Bagger from Zach McKinstry. Cool only deadline pickup, yo.)

Anyway, Fire Gary.

STUDS: Kenta

DUDS: Bats