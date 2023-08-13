Game 120: Twins at Phillies

First Pitch: 12:35 PM CT

TV: Bally Sports North

Besides being home to much Revolutionary-era U.S. history and harboring the most incomparable fanbase in professional sports, the city of Philadelphia may be best known as the home of Rocky Balboa. The ultimate underdog film hero—created and personified by Sylvester Stallone—still draws thousands of pilgrimaging fans to the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art just to raise their arms and bask in the inspirational glory.

Long a fan of the Rocky franchise, I’ve ranked my best-to-worst entries here and will give you the opportunity to do the same…

This afternoon it’s one more round between the Minnesota Twins & Philadelphia Phillies.

Today's Lineups TWINS PHILLIES Donovan Solano - DH Kyle Schwarber - LF Jorge Polanco - 3B Alec Bohm - 3B Jordan Luplow - LF Bryce Harper - DH Ryan Jeffers - C Nick Castellanos - RF Christian Vazquez - 1B Bryson Stott - 2B Matt Wallner - RF Trea Turner - SS Kyle Farmer - SS Jake Cave - 1B Michael Taylor - CF Garrett Stubbs - C Edouard Julien - 2B Johan Rojas - CF Sonny Gray - RHP Ranger Suarez - LHP