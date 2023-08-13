Twins 3, Phillies 0: Sonny—Always

After an extremely frustrating series-opener followed by a solid Saturday victory, this afternoon’s tilt became the rubber match between the evenly-matched Minnesota Twins & Philadelphia Phillies. In the land of Rocky Balboa, it was the Twins standing alone in the ring when the dust settled.

Given first-ups on the road, the Twins took the opportunity to fly now first when Jordan Luplow homered to nearly straight-away CF to give the visitors a 1-0 advantage.

Keeping that eye of the tiger, the Twins added another single digit in the third inning—a Jorge Polanco single plating Ed Julien.

On the defensive side, Sonny Gray was looking to take you back to his April & May performances—and he did exactly that: 6.0 IP, 2 H, 7 K, 0 ER.

Of course, there truly is no easy way out trying to put away a solid team on the road. As soon as Gray departed, Griffin Jax immediately ran into trouble. After a HBP to Philly’s #9 batter, the Captain gave way to Caleb Thielbar for an epic lefty-vs-lefty matchup with Kyle Schwarber. Though running the count full, Thielbar won the war—striking out their portly leadoff man—and then received a reward from the home plate umpire to escape unscathed.

Ever vigilant, a similar Polanco-knocking-in-Julien sequence layered in some breathing room to set up Jhoan Duran’s entrance.

Though inducing some heartburn by allowing a leadoff single, Duran slammed the door thanks to a nifty unassisted double play from Joey Gallo.

At the final bell: Minnesota Twins 3, Philadelphia Phillies 0.

A Guardians victory keeps MN’s Central-leading margin at 4.5 games as the Twins return home for a two-gamer with the Tigers beginning Tuesday night.

Studs

Gray—who’s breaking stuff was un-hittable this afternoon

Polanco—who’s two clutch knocks supplemented the usual homer power

Duds

Nahhh—not when you shut out one of the NL’s hottest teams since the All-Star break in their domain.

