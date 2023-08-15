Game 121: Tigers at Twins

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT
TV: Bally Sports North
Radio: TIBN
Know thine enemy: Bless You Boys
Royce Lewis has returned and is batting 3rd tonight, you love to see it.
Today's Lineups
|TIGERS
|TWINS
|Akil Baddoo - LF
|Jorge Polanco - 2B
|Riley Greene - CF
|Max Kepler - RF
|Matt Vierling - 3B
|Royce Lewis - 3B
|Spencer Torkelson - 1B
|Carlos Correa - SS
|Kerry Carpenter - RF
|Matt Wallner - LF
|Miguel Cabrera - DH
|Ryan Jeffers - C
|Zach McKinstry - SS
|Donovan Solano - DH
|Isan Diaz - 2B
|Joey Gallo - 1B
|Eric Haase - C
|Michael Taylor - CF
|Alex Faedo - RHP
|Bailey Ober - RHP
