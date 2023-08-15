 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game 121: Tigers at Twins

Royce Lewis returns as the Twins do battle with the Tigers.

By SooFoo Fan
/ new
Minnesota Twins v Baltimore Orioles Photo by Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins/Getty Images

First Pitch: 6:40 PM CDT

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: TIBN

Know thine enemy: Bless You Boys

Royce Lewis has returned and is batting 3rd tonight, you love to see it.

Today's Lineups

TIGERS TWINS
Akil Baddoo - LF Jorge Polanco - 2B
Riley Greene - CF Max Kepler - RF
Matt Vierling - 3B Royce Lewis - 3B
Spencer Torkelson - 1B Carlos Correa - SS
Kerry Carpenter - RF Matt Wallner - LF
Miguel Cabrera - DH Ryan Jeffers - C
Zach McKinstry - SS Donovan Solano - DH
Isan Diaz - 2B Joey Gallo - 1B
Eric Haase - C Michael Taylor - CF
Alex Faedo - RHP Bailey Ober - RHP

More From Twinkie Town

Loading comments...